Kenneth R. Trammell Sells 30,000 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 229,738 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

