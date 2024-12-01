K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Mark Price Eaton Sells 10,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$91,600.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.