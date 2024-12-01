JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 187.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.03% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,509,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $298.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

