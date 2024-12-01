Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Invests $740,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.6% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

