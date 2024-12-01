Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,952,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.