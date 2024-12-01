Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Decreased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.23 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

