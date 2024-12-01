iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $206.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

