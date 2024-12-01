iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $24,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 354,613 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,903,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

