iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

