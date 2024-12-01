iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.42 and last traded at $199.79, with a volume of 991803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 30,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.