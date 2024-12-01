iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 221,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 77,030 shares.The stock last traded at $66.24 and had previously closed at $65.91.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
