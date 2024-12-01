iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 221,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 77,030 shares.The stock last traded at $66.24 and had previously closed at $65.91.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

