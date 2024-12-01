iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,934 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $43,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

