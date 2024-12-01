iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,583 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $49,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 132.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

EFG opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.