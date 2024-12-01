iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.73 and traded as high as $26.09. iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

