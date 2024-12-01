iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

