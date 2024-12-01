iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 748.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

