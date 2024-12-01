iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $163,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.