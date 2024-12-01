iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Kitching Partners LLC

Kitching Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Kitching Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

