iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,753. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1595 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $512,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

