Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 435 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $108.47 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

