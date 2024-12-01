Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $154.38 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

