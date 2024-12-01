IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $200.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

