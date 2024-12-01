Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPMO stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $97.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

