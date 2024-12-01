Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,138 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $310,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

QQQM opened at $209.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.44 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

