Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 262,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,368,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1586 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

