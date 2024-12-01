International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.