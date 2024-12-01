Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

