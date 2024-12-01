Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 13 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19.
- On Monday, September 16th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 9 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,002.82.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,171.70 and a 12 month high of C$1,991.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,792.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
