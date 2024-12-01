Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 13 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19.

On Monday, September 16th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 9 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,002.82.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,171.70 and a 12 month high of C$1,991.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,792.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

