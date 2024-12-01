Insider Buying: Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Insider Acquires £30,008.22 in Stock

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($60.96) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.22 ($38,222.16).
Capital Gearing Price Performance
Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,785 ($60.95) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,756.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,743.87. Capital Gearing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,450 ($56.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,890 ($62.29). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,595.24 and a beta of 0.23.
About Capital Gearing
