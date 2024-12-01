Insider Buying: Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Insider Acquires £30,008.22 in Stock

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($60.96) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.22 ($38,222.16).

Capital Gearing Price Performance

Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,785 ($60.95) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,756.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,743.87. Capital Gearing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,450 ($56.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,890 ($62.29). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,595.24 and a beta of 0.23.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

