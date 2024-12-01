Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading 3.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.66. 163,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 347,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inotiv by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Inotiv by 101.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 29.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 109.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

