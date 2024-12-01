Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 371,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,061.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 289.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

