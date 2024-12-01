Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ILKAY remained flat at $17.61 during trading hours on Friday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Iluka Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

