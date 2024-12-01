Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 176.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $144.15 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.23 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

