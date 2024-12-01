IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek Sells 344 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IDXX opened at $421.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

