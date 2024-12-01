Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after buying an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 522,551 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.03. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

