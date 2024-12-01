Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $260.09 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.42 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

