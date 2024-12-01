Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,575. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,124.96. This represents a 27.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Further Reading

