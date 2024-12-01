Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

