Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TKO Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $137.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $139.45.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.