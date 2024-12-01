Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TKO Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $137.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $139.45.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.