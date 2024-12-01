Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.51.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

