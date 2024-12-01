Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

HURC opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.38. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,156,217.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies makes up 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

