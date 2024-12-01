Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.