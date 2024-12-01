Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey



Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

