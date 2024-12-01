Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $392,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

HON opened at $232.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.99. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

