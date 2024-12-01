HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of HNI worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in HNI by 4,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. HNI’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. HNI’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,708. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

