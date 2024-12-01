Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 33,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 10,258,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,601,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,011.40. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,446.53. This represents a 64.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,153,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,721 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

