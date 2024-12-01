Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 33,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 10,258,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,601,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,011.40. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,446.53. This represents a 64.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,153,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,721 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.