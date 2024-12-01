Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,316 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Hims & Hers Health worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 239.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $3,149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $35.02.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. The trade was a 84.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,191.04. This trade represents a 48.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

