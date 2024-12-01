Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 75,200 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H World Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of H World Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

