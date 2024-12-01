Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $178.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

