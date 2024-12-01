Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at $236,932,451.07. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,269 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $705,316.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,100,612.29. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,607 shares of company stock valued at $48,434,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.