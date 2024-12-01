Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.26 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,312 shares of company stock worth $831,742 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $260.99 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

